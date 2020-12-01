Police Use Shock Device to Stun Mifflinburg Man

MIFFLINBURG – A Mifflinburg man was arrested and sent to the Union County Jail after he allegedly threatened to burn down a home. State police say 35-year-old Victor Medina threatened a woman, saying he would burn down her home in West Buffalo Township on Thanksgiving morning.

When police arrived, he told police he had a knife on him and then tried to run back into the home. State police used a Taser to subdue Medina, who was placed under arrest. He was charged with criminal attempt at Arson, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and resisting arrest. Medina was arraigned on November 26 and sent to prison on $75,000 bail. Mifflinburg police assisted state police at the scene.