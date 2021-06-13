Police Search For Missing Foster Children

MILTON – The Milton Police Department is helping to find two missing foster children who they say may be heading to Georgia.

According to police, 13-year-old Meya McDowell packed several bags before leaving her foster home in Milton on June 7. McDowell’s brother Manny, has been missing from his Sunbury foster home for more than two weeks.

Officers say, the two may be headed to Hinesville, Georgia. Milton Police Department’s Facebook page has further details, and anyone with information is asked to call 570-742-8757 or Sunbury Police at 570-286-4584.