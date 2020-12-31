Police Looking for Man in Early Morning Burglary in Sunbury

SUNBURY — Once again, Sunbury police are investigating a major crime in the city. This time, it’s a 4 a.m. smash and grab burglary at a convenience store that happened today.

Officers say a male, dressed in all dark clothing, used a cinder block and a hammer to get through the door of a Penn Jersey Mart at Fourth and Race Streets. The man got into the store, took a small amount of money, and then fled on foot.

This is the latest in a series of crimes including some violent robberies that left store clerks injured and properties damaged.

Chief Brad Hare asks any residents who have relevant surveillance video to contact Northumberland County Communications at 570-988-4539.