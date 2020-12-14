Police Looking for Man After Violation of PFA, Burglary, and Injuries to Victims in Snyder County

SELINSGROVE – Police are looking for a Harrisburg man after he violated a PFA, broke into a home in Snyder County, and then injured residents inside the home. State Police in Selinsgrove say 61-year old Lewis Duffy, of Harrisburg, broke into a residence along Old Route 15 in Chapman Township around 11:30 p.m. on November 21.

Police say Duffy broke into the home through a window and once inside, he threw an unidentified blunt object at a male and female inside the home, causing injuries. Duffy then fled the scene.

Police say Duffy has an active PFA from Cumberland County preventing him from having contact with one of the victims. An active arrest warrant was issued and police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact State Police in Selinsgrove or the nearest Police Department where he is sighted.