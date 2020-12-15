Police Looking for Man After Sunbury Pharmacy Robbery Involving a Knife

SUNBURY – Police are looking for man who held a knife to a customer at Custom Care Pharmacy in downtown Sunbury and demanded narcotics. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says it happened around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Hare says a white male, about 5-foot-8 who was dressed in all black clothing and a black mask entered the store, held a knife to a customer’s back, and demanded drugs from the pharmacy. He says the the man stole several different narcotics and then fled the scene.

No injuries were reported. Hare says police continue their search and anyone with information should contact Northumberland County 911.