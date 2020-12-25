Police Looking for Armed Robbers After Christmas Eve Theft in Sunbury

SUNBURY — Police are asking the public to check their home security cameras, or report any information they may know about a strong-arm robbery at a convenience story in Sunbury Thursday night.

The Christmas Eve incident happened around 11 p.m. and police tell us a clerk was assaulted at the Penn-Jersey Mart at Fourth and Race Streets. Two thieves got away with some money and fled on foot.

Both suspects were dressed in all black, according to Sunbury officers, who say people could check their video recordings to see if they captured a clue about the getaway of the suspects. We’ll bring you more details when they become available.