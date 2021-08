SELINSGROVE – An investigation is underway after a 10-year-old boy suffered a gunshot injury in Selinsgrove. Selinsgrove Police say the incident occurred just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at 633 8th Street.

Officers say when they arrived, they found the injured boy and he was taken to Geisinger. There is no medical update on the boy and officers are also no releasing any more details at this time.