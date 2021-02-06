UPDATE: Four in Custody, Police Incident Clear in Sunbury

SUNBURY – Four people have been taken into custody after a police incident shut down parts of Arch Street Saturday. Sunbury Police tell The Daily Item there is now no threat to the community and Arch Street is reopened.

According to The Daily Item, several police units responded to the incident at 336 Arch Street, between Second and Fourth Streets. The Daily Item says some officers had their weapons drawn demanding people clear the home.

Sunbury, Shamokin Dam, Northumberland, Point Township, and State police were dispatched to the scene. We’re working to gather more details.

