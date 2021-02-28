Police Charge Two Men in Connection with Pharmacy Burglary from January

MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS – Two men from Philadelphia have been charged in connection with a burglary that happened on January 22 at Shade Mountain Pharmacy in Mount Pleasant Mills.

State police say after an extensive investigation, with assistance from the New Jersey State police, 28-year old Derick Haines and 38-year old Christopher Welch were charged with burglary, criminal trespass, attempted theft, and criminal mischief.

Police say they have also been charged with numerous other pharmacy burglaries.