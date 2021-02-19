Plow Truck Overturns on Route 15, Entrance to Bucknell Closed

LEWISBURG – The entrance to Bucknell University off Route 15 is closed after a multi-vehcile crash involving a car hauler and a plow truck that overturned. According to the Union County Fire Wire, the crash was reported around 11 a.m. along Route 15 north at the entrance to Bucknell University at Moore Avenue.

According to the Firewire, only minor injuries have been reported and one person was able to extricate themselves from the crash. It’s unknown when the entrance to the university will re-open, but traffic is slowly passing by the scene. We’re working to gather more details.