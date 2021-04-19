Pittsburgh Man Arrested After Fleeing From Police

POINT TOWNSHIP – A Pittsburgh man faces several charges including fleeing and eluding police after an incident along Route 11 in Point Township, Northumberland County.

Stonington state police say they arrested 31-year-old David Griffin after an incident that last Friday around 8:30 a.m. Troopers say they saw Griffin traveling in the turning lane of Route 11 northbound before traveling against traffic in the oncoming southbound lane.

In order to avoid a head-on collision, another vehicle had to swerve and crashed into a grassy embankment. Troopers say Griffin then failed to yield to a traffic stop and led them on a brief pursuit, before being stopped.

They say Griffin then exhibited multiple indicators of impairment. Charges were filed in district court.