Pitt is Having Students Shelter in Place

PITTSBURGH—The University of Pittsburgh is telling students to shelter-in-place starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday until further notice due to rising COVID-19 cases. The university says that the UK variant is on campus and in the surrounding county and they are worried it may spread more. Coronavirus cases have increased since the end of last week there among residence hall students. Students are being asked to only leave their rooms to attend classes, pick up food and essentials, exercise safely;and work when necessary.