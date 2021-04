ELYSBURG – No threat has been found after Knoebel’s Amusement Resort received a phone call ‘prompting contact’ with local and state police. Knoebel’s says the incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday.

The park says the suspected area was been cleared, and a thorough search of the affected area found no threat after a police investigation ended around 8 p.m. Sunday. An investigation of the circumstances is ongoing.

Knoebels just completed its opening weekend of its summer season.