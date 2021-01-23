Dem Lawmaker: “Smokers, Then Troopers Get Vaccine? Just Wrong”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Democratic state lawmaker criticized Pennsylvania’s vaccine rollout as ‘muddled’ Friday — saying other states are doing a much better job at distribution and communication — while unions representing police and prison guards expressed outrage at having been shoved farther back in line for COVID-19 shots.

Although Republicans have been more than happy to attack Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the scolding from a fellow Democrat was remarkable — and a sign of mounting frustration over the stubbornly slow pace of vaccinations in Pennsylvania and shifting guidance about who is eligible to get them.

“Pennsylvanians are confused and anxious to receive a vaccine, and they deserve clearer communication and more concrete answers,” wrote Sen. Lindsey Williams of Allegheny County. “I am asking the Department of Health for a transparent, clearly communicated, and efficient vaccine distribution plan for Pennsylvanians.” She added: “Pennsylvania must catch up to other states in ease of vaccine distribution and communication.”

In Pennsylvania, as elsewhere, demand for the two COVID-19 shots has overwhelmed supply, and residents have been forced to navigate a patchwork distribution system involving hospitals, pharmacy chains, municipal health departments and even grocery stores. Pennsylvania has been getting about 140,000 doses a week from the federal government and blames a lack of supply for the slow rollout. Williams said giving the vaccine to smokers, then state troopers is ‘just wrong.’