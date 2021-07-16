Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate Down To 6.9 Percent in June

HARRISBURG – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) released its employment situation report for June 2021.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 6.9 percent in June. The U.S. rate rose a tenth of a percentage point from May to 5.9 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 6.4 percentage points below its June 2020 level and the national rate was down 5.2 points over the year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – decreased 2,000 over the month due to a drop in unemployment which fell for the fourth consecutive month. Employment rose for the fourth time in the past five months.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 11,500 over the month to 5,696,900 in June. Jobs increased in five of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest volume gain in government (+13,500). The largest drop was in construction (-4,100). Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 325,400 with gains in 10 of the 11 supersectors. Leisure & hospitality had the largest 12-month gain, adding back 126,000 jobs. All supersectors remained below their February 2020 job levels as of June 2021.

