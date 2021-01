HARRISBURG – For the eighth straight month, Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate has declined. The Department of Labor and Industry released its employment report for December and the unemployment rate was down .1 percentage points for a rate of 6.7 percent. The national unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.7 percent.

The state’s unemployment rate was 2.1 percentage points above its December 2019 level while the national rate was up 3.1 points over the year.