Pennsylvania Under 3,000 New COVID Cases for Seventh Day in a Row

HARRISBURG – New statewide COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania have been below 3,000 lately, with Thursday’s update marking the seventh straight day. In its daily update the Department of Health confirmed 2,356 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 922,990, of which 90% have recovered. 81 new deaths have also been identified via the Pennsylvania death registry the last two days, reported for a total of 23,868 since March. In the Valley, 39 new cases and two new deaths have been reported:

Northumberland County has 10 new cases, reaching 7,910 cases overall since the start of the pandemic. There are also a total of 321 deaths since March.

Snyder has five new cases at 2,978 overall and a total of 78 deaths.

Montour’s case count was reconciled in Thursday’s update at 1,756 overall cases, but two new deaths were reported for a total of 60 deaths.

Union County has 24 new cases at 5,140 overall cases since the start of the pandemic and a total of 81 deaths.

At Bucknell University, its dashboard reported 126 total active cases, that’s two less than previously reported Wednesday. Of the remaining active cases, 121 are among students and five are among faculty and staff. So far this spring, Bucknell says there have been a total of 304 cases. The university’s isolation space also continues improving, now at 44% capacity. The university conducted remote learning the last two weeks and returned to in-person instruction this week.

At Susquehanna University, there are 21 active cases on campus, all among students.

There was a slight change to the ongoing outbreak at SCI Coal Township on the state Department of Corrections’ dashboard Thursday– the facility still has 150 active COVID cases among inmates and now 15 among employees.

In vaccine data Thursday, the state Department of Health reported 784 people in the Valley received their second dose and are fully vaccinated for COVID. No new sets of first doses were reported in Thursday’s update. The rest of the local numbers:

Montour – 2,738 people who received first doses (Reconciled Thursday), 3,298 who received second doses (+117 Thursday)

Northumberland – 9,826 people who received first doses (Reconciled Thursday), 5,740 people who received second doses (+367 Thursday)

Snyder – 3,391 people who received first doses (Reconciled Thursday), 1,619 people who received second doses (+126 Thursday)

Union – 4,182 people who received first doses (Reconciled Thursday), 2,214 people who received second doses (+174 Thursday)

To date, of the 3,172,900 doses allocated through , we have administered 2,147,135 doses total through :

First doses, 83 percent (1,531,194 administered of 1,836,065 allocated)

Second doses, 46 percent (615,941 administered of 1,336,835 allocated)

The Department of Health also reported Thursday there are still over 1,900 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Of that number, 421 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. 229 are on ventilators. Locally:

Geisinger Danville has two fewer patients – 43 people admitted, 13 are in the ICU and eight are on a ventilator.

Geisinger Shamokin – seven people are admitted and none in the ICU or on a ventilator.

Evangelical Community Hospital – six patients are admitted, one in the ICU and none are on a ventilator.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.