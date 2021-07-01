Pennsylvania Sending Federal Resources to Florida Building Collapse

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania is sending some of its federal resources it has to help with incidents around the county to the deadly building collapse in Sunrise, Florida. Governor Tom Wolf announced Thursday 70 members of Pennsylvania- Taks Force 1 (PA-TF1) will leave in the evening to assist with search and rescue efforts at the building collapse.

PA-TF 1 is one of 28 teams that are part of the National Urban Search and Rescue Response System and is a federal resource that can quickly be mobilized to deploy to incidents anywhere in the country. The team is sponsored by the Philadelphia Fire Department.