Pennsylvania Republicans Stop Just Short of Censuring Toomey

HARRISBURG, PA. (AP) — Pennsylvania‘s Republican Party is expressing its disapproval of U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey over his vote to convict Donald Trump during the former president’s second impeachment trial, and stopped short of issuing a more serious, albeit still symbolic, censure of Toomey that some members had pushed for.

The vote counting wrapped up late Monday night, completing a five-hour remote video meeting last week that had to be continued because of technical problems, state committee members said.

The vote count was 128-124, with 13 abstaining, to approve a statement expressing disappointment with Toomey, but not a censure, state committee members said.

Toomey’s vote — and his earlier assessment that Trump had committed “impeachable offenses” in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — set off a wave of pro-Trump county party condemnations of Toomey in Pennsylvania.

A censure vote is a symbolic gesture that may have no real effect on Toomey, who announced in October that he will not run again for office. Toomey appeared on the meeting call last week to defend himself, as did U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, a Trump supporter, but Toomey has not backed down publicly from his vote.