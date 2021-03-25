Pennsylvania Reaches One Million COVID Cases

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania has officially reached one million coronavirus cases, with Thursday’s set of new cases over 3,000. In its daily update, the state Department of Health reported 3,623 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,000,240. Most of those people, 91%, have recovered, according to the state.

There are 37 new Valley cases – In Northumberland County, there are four more cases, for a total of 8,405 cases, and 332 deaths, since the start of the pandemic. Union County has 29 new cases at 5,412 cases since the start of the pandemic, and 84 deaths.

Snyder County’s case count was reconciled to, 3,241 total and 82 deaths, and Montour County has four new cases, 1,808 since the beginning of the pandemic, and 60 deaths. The department says there were 41 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,917 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The Department of Health also confirmed another 1,440 local residents have received at least one shot lately. That includes 651 in Northumberland County. Now 38,084 have at least one shot (15,651 have two shots, 22,433 have one shot). In Snyder County, 12,637 have at least one shot, that represents an increase of 267 people from the day before (4,955 have two shots, 7,682 have two).

Union County has 380 more residents with at least one shot of the vaccine (15,308 total [5,919 both, 9,389 one shot). Montour County has142 new residents with a shot, 13,685 have at least one now (6,10 5 have two, 7,580 have just one). To date, the state has administered 4,614,946 doses total through March 24:

First/single doses: 3,099,385 administered

Second doses: 1,515,536 administered

No changes at Valley universities: At Bucknell University, there are 12 active cases – seven among students and five among faculty and staff. 347 have been active since the spring semester began and only 22% of its isolation space is in use. At Susquehanna University, there remain four active cases – three students and one faculty and staff.

Some slight changes in local hospitalizations; Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has five COVID-19 patients, two are in the ICU, and none on ventilators. Geisinger Danville has 22 patients, 10 of whom are in ICU, and six are in ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin has six patents, three in the ICU, and none on ventilators. Statewide, there are 1,717 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 358 patients are in an intensive care unit and 194 are on ventilators.