Pennsylvania Reaches 1.2 Million Cases of COVID-19

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania has reached 1.2 million cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. In its update Friday, the state Department of Health says there were 1,007 additional new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 1,200,543, of which 94% have recovered. Locally, there were 11 new cases; Northumberland County has seven of those new cases, bringing the county total to 9,598. Union County has four new cases for a total of 6,124. Montour and Snyder counties have no new cases, with totals of 2,006 cases and 3,652 cases, respectively.

The Department of Health also reported 24 new deaths for a total of 27,187 people who have died from COVID-19 related disease since the pandemic began. There were no new deaths locally- Union County has a total of 87 deaths. Northumberland County remains with a total of 357 deaths, Montour County 66 deaths, and there are still 84 deaths in Snyder County.

In statewide vaccine data, over 4.6 million people are fully vaccinated and 53.1% of those 18 and older are fully vaccinated. Over 10.4 million total doses have been administered.

As for local vaccine data, 942 more people received at least one dose of a vaccine over the last three days. 534 Northumberland County residents have received one of the shots of the vaccine, now 71,128 people in the county have been vaccinated (36,381 partially, 34,747 fully). Snyder County has 218 more doses in arm for a total of 25,953 (14,305 partially, 11,648 fully). Union County residents have 150 new doses for a total of 31,964 (17,034 partially, 14,930 fully) and Montour County, 40 more shots for a total 20,607 (10,674 partially, 9,933 fully).

Statewide hospitalizations are also continuing to go down, with 1,107 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 278 patients are in an intensive care unit and 162 are on a ventilator.

There are some changes to the local hospitalization numbers. Geisinger Danville has a total of 35, with 12 in intensive care, and six people on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin now has four patients, one in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has 10 COVID patients, with five in intensive care.