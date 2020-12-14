Pennsylvania Electoral College Unanimously Elect Biden/Harris

HARRISBURG – The 59th Pennsylvania Electoral College has officially voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for President and Vice President of the United States. Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar says the commonwealth’s 20 electors unanimously voted for Biden and Harris in their meeting Monday.

The state’s electoral votes will be delivered to the President of the U.S. Senate. There, all 50 states’ electoral votes and the District of Columbia will be counted January 6 in a joint session of Congress to determine the national elector vote for president and vice president. Boockvar says more Pennsylvanians than ever before participated in the November 3 election at 6.9 million.