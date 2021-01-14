Pennsylvania Allows Pharmacies To Administer Vaccine When Available to Public

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf has given the green light to pharmacies to administer the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available to the public.

Governor Wolf announced Thursday he’s approved a temporary waiver allowing pharmacists licensed by the Department of State to order and administer the vaccines without a physician’s order when the time comes. This waiver applies solely to COVID-19 vaccines for the duration of the Governor’s Disaster Emergency Declaration plus 90 days.

The governor says state pharmacists who meet certain training and other requirements can obtain authorization to administer injectable medications, biological and immunizations. If a pharmacists has that authorization, they can administer an immunization to persons 18 years of age or older.

The governor gave no indication when the vaccines will be available, but the administration has indicated that much more vaccine should be available soon.