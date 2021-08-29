PennLive: Coal Township Man Dies in Crash  

By John Beauge | Special to PennLive

HERNDON – According to PennLive, a Lebanon County driver is facing possible charges following a Friday afternoon fatal accident at the intersection of Routes 147 and 225 in southern Northumberland County. State police say 59-year-old Dean Alger Palmyra, drove his truck through a stop sign on Route 147 and into the path of car driven by 93-year-old Harry Hummel of Coal Township.

Hummel, who was southbound on Route 225, was flown to Geisinger where troopers said he later died. Alger was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts in the accident that occurred about 1:30 p.m. Friday in Jackson Twp. near Herndon. According to PennLive, a state police news release states charges that could include a stop sign violation are pending the completion of the investigation.