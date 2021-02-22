UPDATE: Speed Restrictions Lifted on Most Valley Highways

UPDATE: All speeds are restored to their usual posted limits. *There remains a speed restriction on Interstate 80 between mile marker 212B (Williamsport Exit) in Northumberland County and the Columbia / Luzerne County line. Commercial vehicles right (driving) lane only.

SUNBURY– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that snow squalls are possible today in Central Pennsylvania. Snow squalls could create white out conditions which could virtually eliminate a driver’s visibility.

PennDOT is ALSO temporarily reducing the speed limit to 45 mph on:

Interstate 80 – between the Ohio state line and mile marker 212B (Williamsport Exit). Commercial vehicles right (driving) lane only. Interstate 180 – entire length. Commercial vehicles right (driving) lane only.

PennDOT is advising commercial vehicles and large trucks to avoid certain roadways as well: