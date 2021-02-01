PennDOT: No Commercial Vehicles Permitted On I-80 Due To Winter Storm

UNDATED – Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT is temporarily restricting certain vehicles on Interstate 80 in north central Pennsylvania.

Updated vehicle restrictions reflect Tier 4 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan, and are in effect on the Interstate 80 between Interstate 1-99 to the NJ border.

On roadways with Tier 4 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

Speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles while the vehicle restrictions are in place. Additional speed restrictions on other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.

The purpose of the restriction is to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.