PennDOT Issues Advisory for Certain Vehicles on Route 54 and Route 44

NATALIE – Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT is advising commercial vehicles and large trucks to avoid certain roadways in north central Pennsylvania.

PennDOT advises commercial vehicles and large trucks to avoid travel on the following roadways:

Route 54, Natalie Mountain, between Route 487 in Ralpho Township and Route 61 in Mount Carmel Township, in Northumberland County.

Route 44 between Route 554 in Elimsport (Washington Township) and Route 654 in Limestone Township (just south of Jersey Shore) in Lycoming County.

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.