MONROE TOWNSHIP – PennDOT says some road work this week may cause delays. The work will be near Routes 11& 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County. The department says the project is set to begin Thursday and be completed by September 16.

A contractor is set to do some drilling for a utility between the highway and North Old Trail between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 pm. While no impact on traffic is expected, motorists are advised to drive with caution.