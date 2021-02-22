Parts of Route 11 Shut Down Due to Crash

NORTHUMBERLAND – Parts of Route 11 are being shut down between Shamokin Dam and Northumberland due to a crash between a tractor-trailer and another vehicle. PennDOT says both lanes of Route 11 are closed between the Route 11/15 split at Tedd’s Landing in Monroe Township, Snyder County and Route 147 (Duke Street) in Northumberland. The roadway is expected to be open within an hour, but delays are expected.

Central Susquehanna Regional 911 says the crash occurred just before 10 a.m. along Route 11 in Point Township, Northumberland County just before the Barry King Bridge. One person was taken to the hospital following the crash.

We’re working to gather more details.