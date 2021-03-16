Part of Route 147 Closed Due to Tractor Trailer Crash

UPPER AUGUSTA TWP – A portion of Route 147 south of Sunbury is closed due to a tractor trailer crash near Brush Valley Road.

PennDOT says both lanes of Route 147 are closed between Front Street in Sunbury and Valley View Road in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County. A detour is in place using Routes 61, 890, 225 and 147 and the roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

There are some delays already along the roadway. Northumberland County Communications says the crash occurred around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday and the driver is refusing treatment of injuries.