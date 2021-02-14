Local Catholic Diocese Planning Ash Imposition Changes

HARRISBURG- The Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg says their clergy should use different procedures for next week’s Ash Wednesday distribution. Due to the pandemic, the Catholic Church is distributing ashes by sprinkling ashes on top of the head instead of marking the sign of the cross on people’s foreheads. Bishop Ronald Gainer will celebrate mass and distribute ashes at noon on Wednesday (Feb. 17) and that mass will be live streamed. Ash Wednesday is the beginning of the Christian church season of Lent, a time of fasting a repentance in preparation for Easter.