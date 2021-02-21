PA State Police to Escort Homicide Suspect Back to PA

MILTON– State Police will be flying Tuesday to Connecticut and escorting a Texas man back to Pennsylvania to face murder charges.

Troopers say 28-year old Tracy Rollins Jr., allegedly shot and killed 47-year-old Rebecca Landrith of Virginia. He will be brought back to Union County on February 23 to be arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.

Rollins is accused of shooting Landrith on February 7. Her body was found at the Mile Run exit of Interstate 80 in East Buffalo Township, Union County.

WKOK previously reported that a note found in the victim’s pocket, along with evidence of blood and spent shell casings in Rollins’s truck, led to his arrest. Motive for the killing is still unknown.