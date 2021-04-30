PA National Guard Called to Milton Nursing Home

MILTON – Another major COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at a Milton nursing home, prompting incoming help from the Pennsylvania National Guard. Northumberland County Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano says a group of guardsmen are heading to Rockwell Retirement Center.

Schiccatano says the county was notified Friday morning and says the outbreak has been brewing the last two weeks. He says only a small amount of the facility staff is available due to the outbreak and needed outside help. The Department of Health does not have listed how many active cases there are.