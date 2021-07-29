PA Department of Health: It’s Not Too Late to Get Your Second Dose

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Health is continuing it’s efforts encouraging more people to get the jab. In a press conference Thursday, Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam announced a second dose reminder text messaging initiative for individuals who got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but for whatever reason, missed their second, “While the recommendation is to get the second dose with in 42 days for best results, it is never too late to get your second dose. You do not have to start over.”

Text messages will be sent early next week to over 254,000 Pennsylvanians who received a first dose between the dates of December 14, 2020 and May 14, 2021 but have not yet received a second dose.

Physician general, Dr. Denise Johnson, says they have also expanded their provider network for vaccine distribution to include primary care physicians, retail pharmacies, pediatricians, and even county fairs, “We’ve also partnered with a lot of different groups so they have outreach that is happening at community events that are not fairs, in their local houses of worship, in community centers. So, we are continuing those efforts as well.”

And, with such a strong push on vaccine advocacy and education, what is the message for school districts this year?

“The CDC previously issued guidance for schools on all things with regard to whether or not you have a positive student, or a teacher, or the like. Likewise, we strongly urge schools to then obide by the emerging CDC guidance about masking in K through 12 as well,” Beam says.

Beam added that getting the second dose of the vaccine is important to protect against the Delta variant.