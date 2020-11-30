PA COVID Alert App Expanded to Anyone 13 And Older

HARRISBURG – More young people, as young middle-school aged children, can now download the new PA COVID Alert App.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced this during a press briefing Monday, saying the app can now be downloaded by anyone ages 13 and up, “By expanding the age range, middle and high school students will be able to add their phones to the fight and help if contact tracing that occurs if a positive case is identified.”

However, anyone under 18 still needs parental consent before downloading the app, just like any other app download, “A parent or legal guardian must confirm that the young person can use the app by consenting upon the download and the initial usage of the app. So you really have to be 18 years of age in order to accept it yourself and you young people between 13 and 17, you can only use the app if your parent or legal guardian has reviewed and agreed to the use of the app on your behalf.”

Dr. Levine says there are also new features to the app, including more county-level data and hospitalization info and, “We’ve also added an information hub were residents can learn more about contact tracing, app compatibility with other states, and where to find a testing location and other assistance and benefits.”

The Department of Health says since the app was launched September 22, 622,000 people have downloaded the app. There have also been 326 positive cases confirmed through the app, which generated 144 close-contact exposure alerts. Of those who received an exposure alert, 21 requested a call-back to speak with a trained contact tracer for further support.