PA Approaching 60% Adults Fully Vaccinated, One New Valley COVID Death

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania is approaching 60% of people 18 and older being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but one new death was reported in the Valley over the weekend.

In its weekend update Monday, the state Department of Health reported 59.8 % of those 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 5.3 million are fully vaccinated overall. 11.6 million total doses have been administered as well. l

In Valley vaccine data Monday, there were 1,407 more vaccine doses administered the last few days. Northumberland County administered 706 more doses, for a total of 78,505 (39,039 fully vaccinated, 38,466 partially). Snyder County has 270 more doses for a total of 28,348 (13,169 fully, 15,179 partially), Union has 216 new doses, 34,789 total (16,768 fully, 18,021 partially), and Montour has 215 new doses, 22,086 total (10,915 fully, 11,171 partially).

There were 21 new deaths reported statewide for the virus since Friday, for a total of 27,657 since the pandemic began. There was one new death in the Valley in Snyder County with 86 total deaths – Northumberland County remains with 360 deaths since the start of the pandemic; Union remains with 89 total deaths, and Montour has 67 deaths.

408 new cases, for a total of 1,211,707 – 97% of those people have fully recovered. Locally, there are two new cases, one of those in Union County with a total of 6,157 cases, and one in Snyder County with a total of 3,678 cases. Northumberland County’s case count was reconciled to 9,711 and Montour County has no new cases, remaining with 2,009 total cases.

There now just 341 statewide hospitalizations, including 57 in the ICU and 49 on ventilators. Geisinger Danville now has 20 COVID patients, four of those in the ICU and one on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin has one patient and Evangelical Community Hospital has three COVID patients as well.