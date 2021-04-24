PA 10th in First Doses of Vaccine, Over 4,100 New Cases

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania is now in the top 10 in states giving first doses to its eligible population. In its daily update Saturday, the state Department of Health says 46.2% of the eligible population has received its first dose of the vaccine, good for 10th in the country. Over 3.1 million people are now fully vaccinated for the virus as well. The number of vaccinations locally had another noticeable increase in Saturday’s update, with 1,270 more people having had at least a shot of vaccines.

Northumberland County has 546 more people with at least one dose (56,426, 25,794 have two, 30,632 have one). Those numbers are likely due to the county’s two mass vaccine clinics held this week.

Snyder County has 256 more people with at least one dose (19,943 total, 8,423 have two, 11,520 have one shot).

Union County has 395 more people with at least one dose (24,310, total, 13,980 have two, 10,330 have one shot).

Montour County has 73 more people with at least one dose (17,457 total, 8,048 have two, 9,409 have one).

To date, the state has administered 7,909,892 doses total through April 24:

First/single doses: 5,044,852 administered

Second doses: 2,865,040 administered

The state has also reported 45 new deaths across Pennsylvania, for a total of 25,938 since the start of the pandemic. There were no new deaths locally: Northumberland County has 343 total deaths. Montour County, remains with 63 total, Snyder County with 83 total, and Union County 86.

Also, there are 4,164 new cases, for a total of 1,131,014 cases in Pennsylvania, of which 89% have recovered. Locally, there are 58 more cases. Northumberland County has23 more cases; their total is 9,114 cases since the pandemic began. There were 24 new cases in Union County (5,825 total), five new cases in Snyder County (for a total of 3,479) and six new cases in Montour County (1,940).

On its dashboard Saturday, Bucknell University has 115 total active cases – 112 among students, three among faculty and staff. So far this semester, 526 students and faculty have had the disease, and 62% of the university’s isolation space is in use. University officials say there are still no plans to put restrictions back into place after an outbreak on campus at the beginning of the semester.

Susquehanna University has nine students and two faculty members with the virus currently. 130 have had COVID since the start of the semester.

Statewide hospitalizations remain at 2,702 people hospitalized, including 563 in the ICU and 271 on ventilators. Local hospitalization numbers are relatively the same: Geisinger Danville has three new patients, with 46 total COVID-19 patients, 15 are in intensive care and eight on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin still has three coronavirus patients, and Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has 25 total patients, of whom, seven are in intensive care.