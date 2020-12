SUNBURY – An overturned tractor-trailer on the Veterans Memorial Bridge is slowing traffic on Route 11/15 southbound in Shamokin Dam. CSR 911 says the southbound exit from Route 11/15 to Route 61 is closed. Route 61 northbound is open but traffic is moving slowly.

The Daily reports that Sunbury traffic is being detoured via Route 11 over the Barry King Bridge into Northumberland to Route 147. Drivers should expect delays in this area and motorists should seek alternate routes if possible.