Over 9,900 new statewide COVID-19 cases, 262 new Valley cases

HARRISBURG – Nearly 10,000 new statewide COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, along with 262 in the Valley. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health confirmed 9,966 new statewide cases, with the total over 529,000, of which 60% have recovered. 224 new deaths have also been confirmed, and the state death toll is over 13,300. Statewide hospitalizations are over 6,200, including over 1,200 in the ICU and over 700 on ventilators.

In the Valley, 116 new Northumberland County cases have been confirmed at 3,999 since the start of the pandemic, along with two new deaths at 178 total. Snyder County has 54 new cases at 1,559 overall and two new deaths at 32 total. Union has 44 new cases at 2,323 overall and 24 deaths. Montour has 48 new cases at 787 overall and a new death at 19 total.

At Valley Hospitals (updated Thursday):

Geisinger Danville has one less patient – 134 patients admitted, 22 are on ventilators and 36 in the adult ICU

Geisinger Shamokin has one less patient – 9 people admitted, and two in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital – 51 patients, one on ventilators, 9 in ICU admitted

At Regional prisons (updated Thursday):

SCI Coal Township has a total of 26 inmates and 10 staff with active cases.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 49 inmates (0 at USP Allenwood, 6 at Medium, 43 at Low) and 42 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg now has 34 active resident cases and six active cases right now among staff.

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Thursday):

Among 15 Northumberland County facilities – 744 total resident cases, 194 total staff cases and 141 deaths Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation has 150 active cases – 97 among residents and 53 among staff. Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation has 143 total cases – 92 among residents (28 active) and 51 among staff (22 active) Mountainview Coal Township has three active staff cases – 272 total among residents and staff

In two Snyder County facilities – 107 total resident cases, 26 total staff cases and 18 deaths

In five Montour County facilities – 114 total resident cases, 26 total staff cases, and eight deaths; at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation there are three active employee cases (272 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 80 total resident cases, 23 total staff cases, and six deaths

There are 3,101,764 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 17,326 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.