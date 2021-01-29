Over 9,600 New Statewide COVID-19 Cases, 146 New Valley Cases

HARRISBURG – New statewide and Valley COVID-19 case counts are higher Friday as the state Department of Health continues reported backlogged antigen testing data from urgent care centers. In its daily update, the Department of Health confirmed 9,643 new cases, with the total now over 834,000, of which 81% have recovered. 159 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is over 21,400.

Locally, 146 new positive test results and six new deaths have been confirmed. Northumberland County 69 new cases at 6,740 overall since the start of the pandemic. There are also two new deaths at 291 total since March. Union County has 39 new cases at 4,011 overall and a new death at 72 total, Snyder has 37 new cases at 2,534 overall and a new death 67 total, and Montour has 1 new case at 1,568 overall and two new deaths at 50 total.

Statewide hospitalizations are now down to over 3,500. Of those patients, just under 700 are in an ICU and over 400 are on ventilators. At Valley hospitals (updated Friday):

Geisinger Danville has four fewer patients – 125 people admitted, 23 in the ICU and 15 on ventilators.

Geisinger Shamokin has one fewer patient – six people admitted and two in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has three fewer patients – 34 patients admitted, three in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

Valley Universities are back in session: Susquehanna University – two active employee cases; Bucknell University – 27 total cases (21 among employees), 12 active cases; Bloomsburg University – No active cases

There was no update in vaccine data Friday, but 950 more first doses were administered in the Valley Thursday, along with 750 more second doses. Here is the total number of people receiving the vaccine so far locally, the increase from the day before, and the numbers related to the second doses:

Montour –2,635 first doses (Thursday’s count was decreased from Wednesday), 1,408 second doses (+320 Wednesday)

Northumberland – 6,286 first doses (+389), 1,288 second doses (+287)

Snyder – 1,952 first doses (+253), 335 second doses (+44)

Union – 2,421 first doses (+308), 748 second doses (+99)

Statewide, there are over 519,000 first doses administered, and over 159,000 second doses administered.