Over 9,300 new statewide COVID-19 cases, nine new Valley deaths

HARRISBURG – Over 9,300 new statewide COVID-19 cases have been confirmed and there are nine new Valley deaths. In its daily update Friday, the state Department of Health confirmed 9,320 new cases, with the total now over 538,000, of which 60% have recovered. 216 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is over 13,600. Statewide hospitalizations are over 6,100, including over 1,200 in the ICU and over 700 on ventilators.

In the Valley, 138 new cases have been confirmed, 22 of those in Northumberland County at 4,021 since the start of the pandemic. The county also has eight of the nine new deaths at 186 total. Snyder has 23 new cases at 1,582 overall and a new death at 33 total. Montour has 62 new cases at 849 overall and 19 deaths total. Union has 31 new cases and 24 deaths total.

At Valley Hospitals (updated Friday):

Geisinger Danville has one new patient – 135 patients admitted, 23 are on ventilators and 39 in the adult ICU

Geisinger Shamokin has one new patient –10 people admitted, and four in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has two new patients – 53 patients, one on ventilators, 9 in ICU admitted

At Regional prisons (updated Friday):

SCI Coal Township has a total of 26 inmates and 8 staff with active cases.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 49 inmates (0 at USP Allenwood, 6 at Medium, 43 at Low) and 43 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg now has 36 active resident cases and 11 active cases right now among staff.

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Friday):

Among 15 Northumberland County facilities – 747 total resident cases, 195 total staff cases and 142 deaths Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation has 157 active cases – 97 among residents and 60 among staff. Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation has 143 total cases – 92 among residents (28 active) and 51 among staff (22 active) Mountainview Coal Township has three active staff cases – 272 total among residents and staff

In two Snyder County facilities – 108 total resident cases, 26 total staff cases and 18 deaths

In five Montour County facilities – 123 total resident cases, 26 total staff cases, and eight deaths; at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation there are no active cases (272 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 86 total resident cases, 24 total staff cases, and seven deaths

There are 3,118,874 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 17,480 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.