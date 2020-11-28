Over 8,000 New Statewide COVID-19 Cases, 135 New Valley Cases

HARRISBURG – Over 8,000 statewide cases have been confirmed along with 135 new Valley cases. In its daily update Saturday, the state Department of Health confirmed 8,053 new statewide cases and the state’stotal is over 351,000, of which 61% have recovered. 41 new deaths have also been confirmed, and the state death toll is over 10,200. There are also over 4,200 patients hospitalized, including over 900 in the ICU and over 400 on ventilators

In the Valley, 80 new Northumberland County cases have been confirmed at 2,579 since the start of the pandemic and a new death at 126 total. 25 new Snyder County cases have been confirmed at 990 overall and 20 deaths, along with 23 new Union cases at 1643overall and 16 deaths. Montour has seven new cases at 451 overall and 15 deaths.

At Valley Hospitals (updated Saturday):

Geisinger Danville: 77 are admitted, 15 are on ventilators and 30 in the adult ICU

Geisinger Shamokin– 7 people admitted, none on ventilators, and three in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has three new patients – 37 patients, four on ventilators, 10 in ICU admitted

At Regional prisons:

SCI Coal Township has a total of 33 inmates and 19 staff with active cases.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 218 inmates (126 at USP Allenwood, 92 at Medium) and 13 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg has five active cases right now among staff.

At Valley universities (no changes):

Bloomsburg University – 379 total students and five total staff who have had COVID.

Bucknell now has 7 active cases and a total of 73 students and staff with the disease this semester.

Susquehanna University students are home for the semester.



At Valley long-term care facilities, updated Wednesday:

Among 11 Northumberland County facilities – 518 total resident cases, 147 total staff cases and 107 deaths; Mountain View Coal Township has no active cases with 268 total cases

In two Snyder County facilities – 90 total resident cases, 18 total staff cases and 15 deaths

In three Montour County facilities – 84 total resident cases, 21 total staff cases, and eight deaths; there’s no active Grandview cases (180 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 40 total resident cases, 12 total staff cases, and three deaths

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases so far in November. Approximately 14,198 of our total cases are among health care workers. There are 2,804,464 individuals who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.