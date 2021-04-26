Over 8 Million Vaccine Doses Administered in PA, Hospitalizations Going Back Down

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania has reached the 8 million mark in doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered across Pennsylvania, and statewide hospitalizations are beginning to go down. In its daily update Monday which includes Sunday, the state Department of Health says over 8 million doses have been administered – including over 5.1 million first doses and over 2.9 second doses. Over 3.2 million people are now fully vaccinated for the virus as well. The number of vaccinations locally had another noticeable increase over the last two days, with 1,827 more people having had at least a shot of vaccines.

Northumberland County has 832 more people with at least one dose (57,258, 26,368 have two, 30,890 have one). Those numbers are likely due to the county’s two mass vaccine clinics held last week.

Snyder County has 379 more people with at least one dose (20,322 total, 8,687 have two, 11,635 have one shot).

Union County has 448 more people with at least one dose (24,758, total, 14,060 have two, 10,698 have one shot).

Montour County has 168 more people with at least one dose (17,625 total, 8,152 have two, 9,473 have one).

Statewide hospitalizations have noticeably gone down, now with 2,495 people hospitalized, including 517 in the ICU and 248 on ventilators. Local hospitalization numbers have some slight changes: Geisinger Danville has 42 total COVID-19 patients, 19 are in intensive care and seven are on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin still six coronavirus patients with two in the ICU, and Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has 23 total patients, of whom, six are in intensive care and one is on a ventilator.

In addition, 5,043 new cases were reported for the last two days, for a total of 1,136,057 cases in Pennsylvania, of which 88% have recovered. Locally, there are 57 more cases. Northumberland County has 28 more cases; their total is 9,142 cases since the pandemic began. There were 18 new cases in Union County (5,843 total), nine new cases in Snyder County (for a total of 3,488) and two new cases in Montour County (1,942).

The state has also reported five new deaths across Pennsylvania over the last two days, for a total of 25,988 since the start of the pandemic. There remain no new deaths locally: Northumberland County has 343 total deaths. Montour County, remains with 63 total, Snyder County with 83 total, and Union County 86.

On its dashboard Monday, Bucknell University’s on-campus case count has gone down noticeably as well, now with 91 total active cases – 89 among students, two among faculty and staff. So far this semester, 529 students and faculty have had the disease, and 55% of the university’s isolation space is in use.

Susquehanna University has one student with the virus currently, and 130 people have had COVID since the start of the semester.