Over 700 More People Get Second Vaccine Doses In The Valley

HARRISBURG – Over 700 more people in the Valley are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health confirmed there are 769 more people who have received their second dose. As a result of this higher number, the number has gone down for people who have only received their first dose of the vaccine.

Montour –2,485 people who received first doses (Amended from Tuesday’s update), 2,099 who received second doses (+227 Wednesday)

Northumberland – 7,293 people who received first doses (Amended from Tuesday’s update), 2,065 people who received second doses (+355 Wednesday)

Snyder – 2,380 people who received first doses (Amended from Tuesday’s update), 558 people who received second doses (+61 Wednesday)

Union – 2,876 people who received first doses (Amended from Tuesday’s update), 972 people who received second doses (+126 Wednesday)

Statewide, there are over 634,000 people who received first doses and over 216,000 people who received second doses, which equals over one million doses administered. The state hopes to have over two million people with at least their first dose by next week.

Locally, 70 new positive test results and eight new deaths have been confirmed:

Northumberland County 23 new cases at 6,918 overall since the start of the pandemic. There are also seven new deaths at 303 total since March.

Union County has eight new cases at 4,089 overall and 74 total deaths.

Snyder has 21 new cases at 2,606 overall and a new death 70 total, and

Montour has 18 new cases at 1,641 overall and 52 total deaths.

Statewide, 3,128 new cases were confirmed and the statewide total is now over 853,000, of which 83% have recovered. 143 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is over 21,900.

In Valley hospitalizations:

Geisinger Danville has one more patient- 76 people admitted, 20 are in the ICU and 10 are on ventilators.

Geisinger Shamokin has one new patient – 10 people admitted and three in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has four new patients – 28 patients admitted, five in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

Statewide hospitalizations are now down to over 3,200. Of those patients over 600 are in the ICU and over 300 are on ventilators.

At Bucknell University, there are 38 total cases since the start of the spring semester, with 18 of those active – of the active cases, 10 are among students and eight are among faculty and staff.