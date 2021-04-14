Over 5,700 New Statewide COVID Cases, 63 New Valley Cases

HARRISBURG – The daily set of new COVID-19 cases statewide went down slightly Wednesday. In its daily update, the state Department of Health confirmed 5,730 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,087,792, of which 89% have recovered. Locally, 63 new cases were reported, including 23 in Northumberland County, they’ve reached 8,878 people with the disease since the start of the pandemic. 25 new cases were reported in Union County, where 5,629 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Snyder County has nine new cases, for a total of 3,399, and Montour County has six new cases for a total of 1,895.

Additionally, there are now 2,580 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. Of that number, 542 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19, and more than 262 are on ventilators.

Locally, Geisinger Danville has two new patients, now with 40 total coronavirus patients, 11 of whom are in intensive care, and four are on ventilators. Evangelical has three fewer patients for 16 total with COVID, four in intensive care. Geisinger Shamokin has four patients, with three in intensive care.

There were 50 new deaths reported in Pennsylvania as well, for a total of 25,522 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Locally, no new deaths are reported again in Wednesday’s update. Northumberland County remains at 338 deaths since the start of the pandemic, Union County 86, Snyder County 82, and Montour County 60.

Also in Wednesday’s update, 1,976 more Valley residents have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. The state reported 905 more Northumberland County residents have received at least one dose, with the total now reaching 49,712 (22,153 have two shots; 27,559 have one). In Snyder County 350 more residents have gotten at least one shot, 17,189 have at least one shot, (6,872 have two shots; 10,297have one). Union County has 511 more residents, (20,795 total; 12,580 one shot; 8,215 two shots). Montour County has 210 more residents, 16,123 with at least one dose (7,298 have two; 8,825 have just one). To date, the state has administered 6,600,130 doses total through April 14 – including 4,351,950 first/single doses, and 2,488,948 second doses.

At Bucknell University, nine more active cases were reported on Wednesday’s dashboard there are now 44 have active cases on campus (40 students and four faculty/staff. There have been 405 total cases since the start of the spring semester, and 37% of the university’s isolation space is in use. At Susquehanna University, there are 11 active cases overall, seven among students and four among faculty/staff.