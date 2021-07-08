Over $500,000 Granted to Union County for Traffic Signal Updates

HARRISBURG – Union County is getting the green light… They’ve been awarded over $500,000 to upgrade traffic signals along Route 15 in Kelly Township. Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday over 50 municipalities who were granted over $15 million through PennDOT’s ‘Green Light-Go’ program.

Kelly Township received over $297,000 for a full signal replacement at Route 15 and Hospital Drive and close to $250,000 to replace the signal at Route 15 and William Penn Drive.

The grant program is designed to support traffic signal upgrades to increase mobility and efficiency across the commonwealth. Green Light-Go grants are given as reimbursements to municipalities for updates to existing traffic signals.

Columbia County also received over $220,000 to update the traffic signal at Route 11 and Cinema Center Drive in Scott Township.