5,000 New Statewide COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Near 2,000

HARRISBURG – There are over 5,000 statewide COVID-19 cases again, while statewide hospitalizations continue climbing back toward 2,000 patients admitted with the virus. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health reported 5,032 additional positive cases of COVID-19 – that’s an average of over 3,300 cases each day for the last three days. The weekend’s new set of cases bring the statewide total to 1,020,300. Most of those people, 91%, have recovered, according to the state.

There were 33 new Valley cases – In Northumberland County, there are 20 more cases, for a total of 8,524 cases, and a new death at 335 deaths, since the start of the pandemic. Union County’s case count was reconciled in Tuesday’s report to 5,406 cases since the start of the pandemic and 85 deaths.

Snyder County has eight new cases at 3,280 total and 82 deaths, and Montour County had five new cases, 1,833 since the beginning of the pandemic, and 60 deaths. The department says there were 34 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry over the last three days, reported for a total of 25,049 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Statewide hospitalizations continue trending back toward 2,000 patients admitted with the virus. Statewide, there are 1,980 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 392 patients are in an intensive care unit and 207 are on ventilators. There were no changes locally- Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has six new patients; 11 total COVID-19 patients, with two in the ICU, and none on ventilators. Geisinger Danville has three new patients – 25 total patients, seven of whom are in ICU, and three are in ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin has two patents, one in the ICU, and none on ventilators.

There were also no changes to the local vaccine dose count. As of Monday’s update, another 2,407 local residents have received at least one shot lately. That includes 1,114 in Northumberland County. Now 39,880 have at least one shot (16,419 have two shots, 23,461 have one shot). In Snyder County, 13,409 have at least one shot, that represents an increase of 515 people from the day before (5,199 have two shots, 8,210 have two).

Union County has 553 more residents with at least one shot of the vaccine (16,221 total [6193 both, 10,028 one shot). Montour County has 245 new residents with a shot, 14,071 have at least one now (6,275 have two, 7,796 have just one).

There were slight changes at Valley universities Tuesday: At Bucknell University, there are 10 active cases – six among students and four among faculty and staff. 354 have been active since the spring semester began and only 23% of its isolation space is in use. At Susquehanna University, there are six active cases – all among students.