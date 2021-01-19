Over 5,000 new statewide COVID-19 cases, 88 new Valley cases

HARRISBURG – Overall new case numbers are down statewide and across the Valley. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health confirmed 5,341 new statewide cases, with the total over 777,000, of which 77% have recovered. 77 new deaths have also been confirmed statewide and the state death toll is over 19,467.

In the Valley, 88 new cases have been confirmed. Northumberland County has 46 new cases at 6,224 overall since the start of the pandemic. The county also has three new deaths at 271 total. Union county has 15 new cases at 3,688 overall and a new death at 62 total. Snyder County has 27 new cases at 2,358 overall and 58 deaths. Montour’s case count was reconciled again, now listed at 1,443 overall, instead of 1,482 listed Monday, and the county remains with 38 total deaths.

Statewide hospitalizations remain over 4,500 – of those patients, over 900 are in the ICU and over 500 are on ventilators. At Valley hospitals (updated Tuesday):

Geisinger Danville has six fewer patients– 154 people admitted, 37 in the ICU and 28 are on ventilators.

Geisinger Shamokin has one new patient – nine people admitted and one in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has two fewer patients – 41 patients now, seven in the ICU and none on a ventilator.

Numbers at Valley state and federal prisons haven’t changed:

SCI Coal Township has zero inmates infected, along with 13 staff.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 160 inmates infected – 130 at the Medium campus, 29 at Low, one at USP Allenwood – and 60 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg penitentiary has 54 active inmate cases and 24 active cases right now among staff.

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Tuesday):

Among 17 Northumberland County facilities – 860 total resident cases, 212 total staff cases and 174 deaths. Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation has2 active cases – 0 among residents and 2 among staff. Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation has 163 total cases – 99 among residents (zero active) and 67 among staff (four active) Mountainview Coal Township has no active cases – 278 total among residents and staff

In two Snyder County facilities – 116 total resident cases, 31 total staff cases and 20 deaths

In six Montour County facilities – 244 total resident cases, 53 total staff cases, and 19 deaths; at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation there are 19 active resident cases and seven active staff cases (217 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 220 total resident cases, 35 total staff cases, and 25 deaths

At Valley state run facilities, no changes:

Selinsgrove Center – 53 total residents have been infected (30 active), 180 staff have been infected (49 active)

Danville State Hospital – 36 total patients have been infected (less than five active), 29 staff have been infected (nine active)

Since Saturday, 389 more vaccine doses had been administered in the Valley (over 393, 000 doses administered statewide). There was no update Tuesday from the state.

Montour –57 more doses administered (2,834 total)

Northumberland – 244 more doses administered (3,884 total)

Snyder – 44 more doses administered (980 total)

Union – 44 more doses administered (1,858 total)

There are 3,494,279 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 21,569 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.