4,700 Statewide Hospitalizations, Nine New Valley Deaths

HARRISBURG – There are over 4,700 people hospitalized statewide, and there are also nine new COVID-19 deaths in the Valley. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health says of those hospitalizations, over 900 are in the ICU and over 500 are on ventilators. There are also 5,676 new statewide cases, bringing the total to over 367,000, of which 60% have recovered. 180 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is over 10,500.

In the Valley, 115 new cases have been confirmed. Northumberland County has 53 new cases at 2,721 since the start of the pandemic and has seven new deaths at 133 total. Union County has 30 new cases at 1,709 overall and a new death at 17 total. Snyder County has 25 new cases at 1,041 overall and a new death at 21. Montour has seven new cases at 476 overall and 15 deaths.

At Valley Hospitals (updated Tuesday):

Geisinger Danville: 89 are admitted, 11 are on ventilators and 26 in the adult ICU

Geisinger Shamokin: 10 people admitted, none on ventilators, and three in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has two new patients – 39 patients, three on ventilators, 11 in ICU admitted

At Regional prisons (updated Tuesday):

SCI Coal Township has a total of 33 inmates and 19 staff with active cases.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 214 inmates (126 at USP Allenwood, 88 at Medium) and 17 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg has five active cases right now among staff.

At Valley universities (no changes):

Bloomsburg University – 379 total students and five total staff who have had COVID.

Bucknell now has 1 active cases and a total of 74 students and staff with the disease this semester.

Susquehanna University students are home for the semester.

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Tuesday):

Among 11 Northumberland County facilities – 607 total resident cases, 150 total staff cases and 107 deaths; Mountain View Coal Township has no active cases with 268 total cases

In two Snyder County facilities – 91 total resident cases, 18 total staff cases and 15 deaths

In three Montour County facilities – 84 total resident cases, 21 total staff cases, and eight deaths; there’s no active Grandview cases (180 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 44 total resident cases, 12 total staff cases, and three deaths

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases in November. There are 2,836,445 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 14,655 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.