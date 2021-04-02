Over 4,600 New Statewide COVID Cases, Two New Valley Deaths

HARRISBURG – COVID cases in the Valley and statewide are back up slightly and there are also two new Valley deaths. In its daily update Friday, the state Department of Health confirmed 4,656 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,033,406 cases since the start of the pandemic. Most of those people, 91%, have recovered, according to the state.

There were 60 new Valley cases – In Northumberland County, there are 30 more cases, for a total of 8,606 cases, and a new death at 336 deaths, since the start of the pandemic. Union County has 15 new cases at 5,433 cases since the start of the pandemic and a new death as well at 86 deaths.

Snyder County has 11 new cases at 3,302 total and 82 deaths, and Montour County has four new cases, 1,844 since the beginning of the pandemic, and 60 deaths. The department says there were 28 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry over the last three days, reported for a total of 25,148 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Statewide hospitalizations remain the same with 2,127 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 433 patients are in an intensive care unit and 204 are on ventilators. Locally- Evangelical Community Hospital has one new patients; 16 total COVID-19 patients, with four in the ICU, and none on a ventilator. Geisinger Danville five new patients – 36 total patients, 12 of whom are in ICU, and four are on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin has three total patients, one in the ICU, and none on ventilators.

Also in Friday’s update the state is reporting another 1,529 local residents have received at least one shot lately. That includes 667 in Northumberland County. Now 42,348 have at least one shot (17,521 have two shots, 24,827 have one shot). In Snyder County, 14,405 have at least one shot, that represents an increase of 283 people from the day before (5,545 have two shots, 8,860 have two).

Union County has 400 more residents with at least one shot of the vaccine (17,640 total [6,544 both, 11,096 one shot). Montour County has 157 new residents with a shot, 14,612 have at least one now (6,517 have two, 8,095 have just one).

There were slight changes at Valley universities Wednesday: At Bucknell University, there are 11 active cases – seven among students and four among faculty and staff. 357 have been active since the spring semester began and only 20% of its isolation space is in use. At Susquehanna University, there are four active cases – three among students and one among faculty and staff.